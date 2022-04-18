New Demon Slayer season 3 trailer reveals the Swordsmith Village Arc

The third season of Demon Slayer gets an all-new trailer, revealing some new footage for the Swordsmith Village arc.

Most of the trailer is a recap of the show’s previous arcs, complete with old footage. This includes the Mugen Train Arc, which also had a theatrical movie, and last season’s Entertainment District Arc.

But there is some new footage at the end, as Tanjiro watches two swordsmiths at the forge. Additionally Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, make brief appearances at the end. These characters will play a more central part in the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc. Finally, the trailer ends with Tanjiro pulling out his sword, ready to fight. That isn’t exactly a new thread in Demon Slayer, but check out that sweet black blade.

If you’re still heartbroken from the last season of Demon Slayer, you have time to ready yourself. There is no date yet set for the new season, but the first two are available to watch on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.