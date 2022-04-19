A new Star Wars game is in development at Skydance New Media, the interactive studio founded in 2019 by game director Amy Hennig, Lucasfilm Games and Skydance announced Tuesday. It’s a return to the Star Wars franchise for Hennig, who had previously worked with the franchise at EA’s Visceral Games on an ambitious (but ultimately canceled) project set in a galaxy far, far away.

Skydance New Media describes its untitled Star Wars project as a “richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story,” but did not reveal specifics. No title, release date, or platforms were announced.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” Hennig said in a news release. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Hennig co-founded Skydance New Media, a division of the production company best known for its work in film and television, with Julian Beak, a veteran of EA whose credits include Battlefield: Hardline, Need for Speed, and Visceral’s Star Wars game. When the studio was revealed, it said it hoped to “reach gamers and non-gamers alike on emerging streaming platforms” with “new story-focused [...] interactive series [that] will employ state-of-the-art computer graphics to provide the visual fidelity of television and film, but with an active, lean-in experience that puts the audience in the driver’s seat.”

According to Tuesday’s news release, Skydance New Media has since grown to include “developers and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, games and comics.”

Skydance New Media announced its first project, an untitled Marvel game, last fall. Hennig and team described that project as “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.”

Hennig’s untitled Star Wars game joins at least five others in development with Lucasfilm Games. Those projects include Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse; an open-world Star Wars adventure from Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment; and three games from Respawn Entertainment: a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new first-person shooter, and a strategy game co-developed with Bit Reactor, a studio founded by former XCOM developers.