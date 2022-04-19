Wrath of the Lich King coming to World of Warcraft Classic this year

World of Warcraft Classic has made it to Northrend with its Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Blizzard Entertainment announced Classic’s second expansions on Tuesday, during a livestream where it also revealed World of Warcraft’s next live expansion: Dragonflight. Wrath of the Lich King is set to arrive in Classic sometime in 2022.

Like previous versions of WoW Classic, the whole idea is that you already know what’s coming up in Wrath of the Lich King. It’s the same expansion you remember, with a few little tweaks.

In case you need a refresher, Wrath of the Lich King tasks players with dispatching the Lich King, who sits on his frozen throne in Northrend and has powers over death itself. The expansion comes with several new zones for players to explore as they push toward the tower of Icecrown and the Lich King himself.

The expansion also adds the Death Knight class, which players can create with no prerequisites, and start at level 55. Wrath of the Lich King will increase World of Warcraft Classic’s level cap to 80 and introduce the Inscription profession. Of course, players can also expect the return of classic dungeons like Violet Hold and Culling of Stratholme, as well as all the raids that came to Wrath the first time around.

World of Warcraft Classic is available to current World of Warcraft subscribers and the update to Wrath of the Lich King will be available at no additional cost.