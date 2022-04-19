 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Love, Death & Robots returns in May with more love, death, and robots

Get ready all you mature, messed-up adults!

By Petrana Radulovic

The next season of Love, Death & Robots is just around the corner, premiering on Netflix on May 20. The adult animated anthology is full of hardcore “mature, messed-up” shorts, though the actual amount of love, death, and-slash-or robots definitely varies from short to short.

Love, Death & Robots comes from Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Fight Club). The first season premiered in 2019 and the second came out last May. Each season brings all-new shorts, connected with a loose sci-fi thread and animated in a variety of styles, from hyperrealistic motion capture to stylized 2D.

The new teaser mostly shows old shorts, but there are enough teases (ha) of the new animated shorts to keep us wanting more. For instance, it looks like the three robots from the first season are back, and this time they have a cat companion. Meow!

Check out some first look images from Netflix:

an astronaut against a gorgeous orange backdrop looks worried Image: Netflix
a woman in many gold chains and jewelry does an intimate dance with a man Image: Netflix
a little robot does a jaunty dance Image: Netflix
a man with an impressive mustache and fleshy nose looks at a stick Image: Netflix

