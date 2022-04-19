 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new features focus on customization

New outfits and tons of options for Dracthyr

By Cass Marshall
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - A Dracthyr uses their wings to buffet an enemy with powerful winds. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

One of the most important parts of World of Warcraft is creating a character and then equipping them in fancy new gear and playing with different hairstyles. Tuesday’s World of Warcraft: Dragonflight reveal stream showed some interesting new options that are on the way for players who love the dress-up aspects of the MMO.

First up is the new class, the Dracthyr Evoker. Traditionally, dragons in World of Warcraft have two forms: their dragon form, and the mortal guise they can use to walk into buildings and hang out with people. Even though Dracthyr are smaller and more humanoid than dragons, they share this trait.

Much like worgen, Dracthyr will be able to customize both forms by picking another race to mimic in the mortal form. This allows players to both create their own Dracthyr, but also an elf with some draconic eyes, scales, and horns, for instance. It remains to be seen whether player races who aren’t Dracthyr will get new cosmetic options. These additions were one of the most popular parts of the Shadowlands launch — and arguably the most missed part of subsequent patches.

The professions overhaul is also going to lead to many more cosmetic items. As silly as it sounds, some of the biggest splashes in the game can happen when the developers add things like the ability to put on a backpack, or take off a shirt. Miners will get some safety gear and mining equipment, for instance, to show off their hard work in the mines. It’s also nice to see some new gear that isn’t giant, crystalline raid gear made to look as intimidating as possible.

Players will also be able to ride their very own pet drake in Dragonflight and customize it over time, turning their constant companion into something that suits their personal style.

