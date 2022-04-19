Rainbow Six Siege’s new map has a very Hitman-y flavor

As promised at the start of Rainbow Six Siege Year 7, Emerald Plains, the first new map added to the game in three years, is finally here. And it brings a bit of Hitman energy to the long-lived tactical shooter.

Styled like an old Irish manor with modern flair, the Emerald Plains country club and private ranch is a mid-size map set in Northern Ireland with two floors. It’s a luxe locale that will serve the hardcore tactical gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege just fine. (But it also isn’t hard to imagine someone like Agent 47 slinking his way through.)

Each floor of Emerald Plains has its own flavor, per Ubisoft:

The two floors inside Emerald Plains are distinct, with a modern bottom floor contrasting against the classic style of the manor’s upper floor, to emphasize clear call outs and orientation landmarks. Partially inspired by Bartlett and Border, these spacious rooms provide a large playground in this medium-sized map.

For those new to Siege, the game divides up its content calendar into years, each broken up into four named seasons. Year 7, dubbed Demon Veil, began in March with a host of balance tweaks and the new Operator Azami, a Defender with the the ability to deploy barrier walls via kunai-style throwing knives.

Looking ahead, the remaining three seasons will each arrive with a new Operator and further new maps to end Siege’s map drought — for the last three years, the developers have preferred reworking old maps over introducing new ones. Other additions inbound later in Year 7, per the Rainbow Six Siege roadmap, are crossplay/cross-progression and a permanent Arcade mode.