Jane Foster, The Mighty Thor, is coming to Marvel’s Avengers

The new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer isn’t the only place you’ll find Jane Foster rocking the powers of Thor. In what’s surely part of a massive promotional push, Jane Foster, The Mighty Thor, will be the next playable hero to join the roster in Marvel’s Avengers, the action-RPG from Crystal Dynamics.

The news comes via an April development update mostly focused on the forthcoming 2.4 update, which will overhaul the way Avengers handles recurring in-game events. However, in a final note looking forward to the 2.5 update, the developers mentioned the first few details about the addition of Jane Foster-as-Thor.

While we’ll be coming back with specifics on timing later, we can share that it will introduce a new playable Hero for all platforms: Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor! Our Hero designs are driven first and foremost by their core comic book identities, so, as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.

The Mighty Thor will be the first new character added since Spider-Man was introduced for PlayStation players at the end of last year, and the first new character for all players since Black Panther in the War for Wakanda expansion last summer.