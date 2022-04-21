Dragons: The Nine Realms returns this May with even more dragons

The second season of Dragons: The Nine Realms is just around the corner.

Unlike the How to Train Your Dragon movies, which take place in the Viking era, Dragons: The Nine Realms takes place in the modern world, cellphones and all. A group of kids led by adventurous Tom live on a research center above a crack in the earth with their scientist parents. Tom discovers that the crack leads to a hidden world beneath, full of dragons. He befriends Thunder, who is definitely the distant offspring of Toothless and the Lightfury. Tom and the rest of the kids are determined to keep the dragons a secret, lest those in charge of the research organization try to exploit them.

While the first season was mostly focused on Tom and his friends meeting the dragons, this new trailer hikes up the danger. There are more dragons, but also more threats around every corner.

Dragons: The Nine Realms returns to Hulu and Peacock on May 5.