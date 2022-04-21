 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dragons: The Nine Realms returns this May with even more dragons

More dragons! MORE DRAGONS!

By Petrana Radulovic

The second season of Dragons: The Nine Realms is just around the corner.

Unlike the How to Train Your Dragon movies, which take place in the Viking era, Dragons: The Nine Realms takes place in the modern world, cellphones and all. A group of kids led by adventurous Tom live on a research center above a crack in the earth with their scientist parents. Tom discovers that the crack leads to a hidden world beneath, full of dragons. He befriends Thunder, who is definitely the distant offspring of Toothless and the Lightfury. Tom and the rest of the kids are determined to keep the dragons a secret, lest those in charge of the research organization try to exploit them.

While the first season was mostly focused on Tom and his friends meeting the dragons, this new trailer hikes up the danger. There are more dragons, but also more threats around every corner.

Dragons: The Nine Realms returns to Hulu and Peacock on May 5.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Buzz Lightyear travels to the future in his movie’s latest trailer

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Digimon Survive will finally be released in July

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Microsoft’s Spring Sale ends today — here are 25 games worth grabbing

By Mike Mahardy
2 comments / new

Elden Ring Hyetta questline and locations guide

By Mike Rougeau

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed to 2023

By Ana Diaz
4 comments / new

Watch D&D Direct for the latest on all things Dungeons & Dragons

By Michael McWhertor

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon