PS5 controllers just got a lot more useable on PC

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you likely know the hassle of having to connect to your console in order to update the firmware for your DualSense controller. It’s especially cumbersome if you happen to be a PC gamer who prefers the feel of the DualSense to that of keyboard and mouse.

Starting today, that’s no longer an issue, as Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that PC players will now be able to update the firmware of their DualSense wireless controllers using Windows 11 and “select Windows 10 devices,” without needing to connect to a PS5.

In a page dedicated to the announcement, Sony details the steps that players will have to take in order to update their controllers through their Windows PC, including downloading Sony’s firmware updater app and connecting their wireless controller using a USB cable.

Players will be periodically notified of new firmware updates and prompted to update their controllers to the latest version via the firmware app.