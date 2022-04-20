 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PS5 controllers just got a lot more useable on PC

New, 11 comments

PC players can now update DualSense controllers through Sony’s Windows app

By Toussaint Egan
a close-up of the D-pad and left analog stick of the PS5’s DualSense controller Photo: Henry Hargreaves for Polygon

If you’re a PlayStation 5 owner, you likely know the hassle of having to connect to your console in order to update the firmware for your DualSense controller. It’s especially cumbersome if you happen to be a PC gamer who prefers the feel of the DualSense to that of keyboard and mouse.

Starting today, that’s no longer an issue, as Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that PC players will now be able to update the firmware of their DualSense wireless controllers using Windows 11 and “select Windows 10 devices,” without needing to connect to a PS5.

In a page dedicated to the announcement, Sony details the steps that players will have to take in order to update their controllers through their Windows PC, including downloading Sony’s firmware updater app and connecting their wireless controller using a USB cable.

Players will be periodically notified of new firmware updates and prompted to update their controllers to the latest version via the firmware app.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Resident Evil 4 VR gets The Mercenaries mode in a free update

By Michael McWhertor

NFL football goes VR on PlayStation, Quest this fall

By Owen S. Good

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2022 event guide

By Julia Lee

Elden Ring Patches questline

By Mike Rougeau

Fast X is the next Fast and Furious movie

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Arataki Itto’s bean allergy is the best thing about Genshin Impact

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon