TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge coming this summer, with the turtles’ original voice actors

Developer Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings, Panzer Paladin) and publisher Dotemu announced Wednesday that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the spiritual successor to Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade beat-’em-up games, will be released this summer and feature performances by the voice cast of the beloved 1987 animated TV series.

As reported by IGN, voice actors Cam Clarke, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon, and Rob Paulsen will reprise their roles as Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, respectively, in the upcoming game. Announced last year, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a four-player co-op beat-’em-up where players will assume the role of one of the Turtles, and additional characters including April O’Neil and Master Shredder, as they take on classic enemies like the Foot Clan, Bebop, and Rocksteady in an all-new adventure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.