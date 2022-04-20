Fast X is the next Fast and Furious movie

The latest entry in the Fast and Furious franchise now has an official title: Fast X. The name of the tenth entry in the series was announced Wednesday by star Vin Diesel on his Instagram. Fast X is likely to be released on May 19, 2023.

While this is the first time we’ve heard the name of the new Fast and Furious movie, it’s not the only thing we know about the project. Diesel has been making casting announcements over the last several months, including the addition of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). We also know that Jason Momoa will make his Fast and Furious debut as the villain in Fast X.

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

Alongside all these new additions, there will also be plenty of familiar faces returning to the franchise, along with series regulars like Dom (Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Tej (Ludacris). Fast X will include the return of Han (Sung Kang) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel). Justin Lin will also return to direct Fast X, which will be his sixth entry in the series.

One person who still doesn’t seem to be included in Fast X is Dwayne Johnson, who still seems to be publicly feuding with Diesel.