New Saints Row’s character creator goes incredibly hard

The new, rebooted Saints Row is cranking character creation to 11. Developer Volition revealed a new look at customization of players’ Boss characters and the cars (and street-legal pirate ships) they’ll control in the upcoming game on Wednesday, and it’s… a lot. Volition is taking everything about customization to the new extremes, with wild and wacky skin textures, asymmetrical face shapes and cosmetics, an array of prosthetics, and much, much more.

Whether your goal is to create a galaxy-skinned cowboy in short shorts, a candy-corn-toothed vampire, a dad-bod guy drenched in body oil, or a store-brand Shrek — or even a digital re-creation of your real-world self — the Saints Row character-creator tools look like they’re up to the task. Volition showcases a variety of hair styles and colors, body shapes, age settings, and genitalia-masking emoji in the above trailer, which is absolutely stuffed with options for Griffin and Justin to futz with in Monster Factory.

That same level of deep customization also extends to vehicles and weapons, so if you want your Boss to have foam finger guns or an El Mariachi-style guitar-case rocket launcher, go for it. Cars, helicopters, jets, golf carts, and everything else you can drive will get the same customizable flair at the body shop known as Jim Rob’s. Your Saints HQ is also upgradeable and customizable.

Check out the breadth and depth of character customization in Volition’s Saints Row trailer above, lest you suffer choice paralysis when the game hits PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store on Aug. 23.