Dungeons & Dragons movie has a new title and logo

Dungeons & Dragons is finally heading to the big screen. The long-awaited D&D movie got an official title on Thursday during Wizards of the Coast’s D&D Direct event. The film is called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Regé-Jean Page. The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 3, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo behind Game Night. They popped up briefly during Wizards of the Coast’s livestream to give players a preview of where in the Dungeons & Dragons universe the movie might be headed.

“It’s a dream come true to bring the forgotten realms and the sword coast to life,” Goldstein said during the presentation. Daley revealed that shooting on the film has finished. “We just wrapped shooting in some of the world’s most incredible locations,” he said.

This particular adaptation of the role-playing game has had a rocky road to the big screen. After years of legal competition and rights arguments that started in 2013, the first real progress on the film began in 2017, when Hasbro announced that it was making a Dungeons & Dragons movie with Paramount Pictures. The movie was originally scheduled for release in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production and eventually resulted in its current 2023 release date.

Along with the movie, Dungeons & Dragons is also getting a spinoff live-action television series that’s set to be part of the same universe as the feature film.