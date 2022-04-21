Microsoft’s Spring Sale ends today — here are 25 games worth grabbing

Throughout April, Microsoft’s Spring Sale has offered a slew of discounts on games for Windows PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Now that the sale is ending later today, we’re doing one last roundup of some of our favorite titles across every Microsoft platform.

The phenomenal metroidvania Ori and the Will of the Wisps is steeply discounted; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a borderline steal; there’s even a bundle with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and last year’s excellent Resident Evil Village coming in at 35% off. There are hundreds of results across each platform, and we’ve compiled some of our favorites below.

If you miss the sale or don’t find anything there that’s up your alley, we also have a rotating list of the best games on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription.