 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Microsoft’s Spring Sale ends today — here are 25 games worth grabbing

New, 3 comments

From backward compatible classics to modern hits on Xbox and PC

By Mike Mahardy

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jesse Faden in Control” Ultimate Edition Image: Remedy Entertainment

Throughout April, Microsoft’s Spring Sale has offered a slew of discounts on games for Windows PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. Now that the sale is ending later today, we’re doing one last roundup of some of our favorite titles across every Microsoft platform.

The phenomenal metroidvania Ori and the Will of the Wisps is steeply discounted; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a borderline steal; there’s even a bundle with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and last year’s excellent Resident Evil Village coming in at 35% off. There are hundreds of results across each platform, and we’ve compiled some of our favorites below.

If you miss the sale or don’t find anything there that’s up your alley, we also have a rotating list of the best games on Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Buzz Lightyear travels to the future in his movie’s latest trailer

By Austen Goslin
2 comments / new

Digimon Survive will finally be released in July

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Elden Ring Hyetta questline and locations guide

By Mike Rougeau

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse delayed to 2023

By Ana Diaz
4 comments / new

Dragons: The Nine Realms returns this May with even more dragons

By Petrana Radulovic

Watch D&D Direct for the latest on all things Dungeons & Dragons

By Michael McWhertor

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon