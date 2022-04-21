New D&D Starter Set is called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

Fans finally have more details about the newest starter set for D&D. Titled Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. Wizards of the Coast provided scant details on Thursday, during the D&D Direct streaming presentation. The title and pricing were originally unveiled by parent company Hasbro in February.

Note that when that product was unveiled by Hasbro is was listed with an incorrect price. While the press release is still live, Polygon has confirmed that the new boxed product will be priced at $19.99.

Images show that it comes with an introductory rulebook, an adventure book for Dungeon Masters, a set of blue plastic dice, and some pre-generated character sheets. But it’s the pricing that’s most confusing here.

The original 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set came with pretty much the same amount of stuff. It was released in 2014 and has a list price of $19.99. It’s currently going for just $13.29 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the excellent Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is exactly that — essential for getting started with the game — with rules for sidekicks, a double-sided paper map, dice, and 81 cards for tracking magic items, conditions, and more. When that launched in September of 2019 it was priced at $24.99. You can find it now on Amazon for just $19.92.

Update: Polygon has updated our story to reflect the new — and correct — pricing on the boxed set.