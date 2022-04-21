 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New D&D Starter Set is called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

It includes dice and pre-generated characters

By Charlie Hall

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A box, two pamphlets, some dice, and a few slips of paper included in the Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle set. Image: Wizards of the Coast

Fans finally have more details about the newest starter set for D&D. Titled Dungeons & Dragons: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. Wizards of the Coast provided scant details on Thursday, during the D&D Direct streaming presentation. The title and pricing were originally unveiled by parent company Hasbro in February.

Note that when that product was unveiled by Hasbro is was listed with an incorrect price. While the press release is still live, Polygon has confirmed that the new boxed product will be priced at $19.99.

Images show that it comes with an introductory rulebook, an adventure book for Dungeon Masters, a set of blue plastic dice, and some pre-generated character sheets. But it’s the pricing that’s most confusing here.

The original 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set came with pretty much the same amount of stuff. It was released in 2014 and has a list price of $19.99. It’s currently going for just $13.29 on Amazon. Meanwhile, the excellent Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is exactly that — essential for getting started with the game — with rules for sidekicks, a double-sided paper map, dice, and 81 cards for tracking magic items, conditions, and more. When that launched in September of 2019 it was priced at $24.99. You can find it now on Amazon for just $19.92.

Update: Polygon has updated our story to reflect the new — and correct — pricing on the boxed set.

In This Stream

D&D Direct 2022: All the news and reveals from today’s Dungeons & Dragons live event

View all 9 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2’s next season will fix glaives, improve its worst Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam

Rose Church location, questline, and NPC in Elden Ring

By Jason Venter

Tales from the Borderlands is coming back with a new game later this year

By Austen Goslin
2 comments / new

Elden Ring Tetsu’s Rise turtles puzzle guide

By Jason Venter

New Dragonlance board game was designed by Rob Daviau and Stephen Baker

By Charlie Hall

Gearbox announces stylish gothic ‘roguelight’ Eyes in the Dark

By Toussaint Egan
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon