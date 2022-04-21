Wizards of the Coast shows off D&D’s new Caribbean and Dia de Muertos-inspired adventures

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new adventures coming to Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, Dungeons & Dragons’ new adventure-packed anthology book exclusively featuring the work of people of color, during Thursday’s D&D Direct livestream. Designers and project co-leads Ajit George and Wesley Schneider introduced players to three of those adventures, which include a vibrant Dungeons & Dragons take on Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

George and Schneider teased “Wages of Vice,” a fifth-level adventure that features “gorgeous pastels” and is “evocative of the Caribbean and its people.” They also teased “Orchids of the Invisible Mountain,” a 14th-level adventure that was described as plane-spanning, from the mystery and majesty of the Feywild to the realm of madness known as the Far Realm. In “Orchids of the Invisible Mountain,” players will face a brand-new monster, The Whistler, described as a Far Realm entity “that’s going to horrify your parties.”

Finally, there’s “The Fiend of Hollow Mind,” a 4th-level adventure. There, players will experience the Night of the Remembered, a festival where “the departed and the dead come back to celebrate with their loved ones in this raucous party of skeletons and spirits.”

Those three adventures join the previously announced starter adventure “Salted Legacy,” which was inspired by the first-generation American experience, and “Written in Blood,” described by its creator as an “homage to the Black experience in the Southern United States.”

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will bring 13 new adventures and 16 new locations to players when it launches in stores and online starting June 21. The anthology will cost $49.99, and will be available in digital formats, including on Roll20, on Fantasy Grounds, and through the D&D Beyond toolset.