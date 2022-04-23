Here’s every new Star Wars game in development

The number of new Star Wars video games in development has exploded since publisher Electronic Arts’ exclusive access to the Lucasfilm franchise has run its course. There are at least eight major Star Wars games in the works, likely with more to be announced in the coming months and years.

Those video game projects join a long list of new movies, TV shows, books, and comics set in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away, as Lucasfilm Games works to rebuild Star Wars’ presence in games. Many of those games are years away, as evidenced by the number of Star Wars logos and untitled projects you’ll see below.

Beyond recent releases like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for Nintendo Switch, and continued development of games like the MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, here are all the Star Wars games in development (that we know about).

Star Wars: Hunters

Developed by Zynga and NaturalMotion, the studio known for its CSR Racing games, Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play multiplayer arena combat game coming to Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. Star Wars: Hunters is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, and features a colorful cast of original characters. Standouts include Slingshot, an Ugnaught who rides a Droideka into battle; Utooni, a pair of Jawas doing the two-kids-in-a-trench-coat thing; Grozz, a Wookiee who fights using a pair of torn-off KX droid arms as melee weapons; and J-3D1, a droid programmed to think it can use the Force.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

BioWare and LucasArts’ seminal Star Wars role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is being “completely rebuilt from the ground up” by developer Aspyr, with some help from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake promises to “[honor] what fans love about the original, while bringing new fans on this incredible journey.” The remake of the 2003 original will be released for PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive at launch, and it will also come to PC.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake does not have a release date.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is making a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game that sent Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis on a galaxy-spanning chase set after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Game director Stig Asmussen (God of War 3) is returning the lead the sequel, which does not have a release date or an official title.

Untitled Star Wars FPS

Respawn Entertainment also has an untitled, all-new Star Wars first-person shooter in the works. Game director Peter Hirschmann is leading development on the shooter, which is good news for fans of the early Medal of Honor games and the original Star Wars: Battlefront games, where he was a producer. Respawn’s Star Wars shooter does not have a release date or announced platforms, but it appears to be publisher Electronic Arts’ replacement for the modern Battlefront franchise, which was developed by DICE.

Untitled Star Wars strategy game

Respawn also has its fingers in a new Star Wars strategy game. The studio is producing the untitled game, but development is led by Bit Reactor, a new studio formed by developers of the XCOM and Civilization franchises. Bit Reactor is helmed by Greg Foertsch, the art director of XCOM and XCOM 2. There’s no release date for this one either.

Untitled Star Wars game from Ubisoft Massive Entertainment

Massive Entertainment, known for its work on the Tom Clancy’s The Division games, is making a “new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy.” Little else is known about what Massive calls “The Star Wars Project,” other than that it will use the studio’s in-house Snowdrop engine and that Tom Clancy series veteran Julian Gerighty will serve as the game’s creative director.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot called Massive’s Star Wars game “the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games,” so expect more from the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry publisher.

Star Wars Eclipse

Unveiled with a dramatic trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse is the first announced video game set during the franchise’s relatively new High Republic era, the “golden age of the Jedi.” Eclipse is being developed by Quantic Dream (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain) and will give players a diverse cast of characters as they explore the uncharted region of the Outer Rim and encounter never-before-seen species and planets. Quantic Dream promises a deep, branching narrative: “Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”

Star Wars Eclipse does not have a release date or platforms, but early reports on its development indicate this trip through the Star Wars galaxy is far, far away.

Untitled Star Wars game from Skydance New Media

Amy Hennig, who previously worked on a Star Wars game at EA’s Visceral Games studio, but saw her project — known as Project Ragtag — reworked and ultimately canceled, is getting another shot at Star Wars. Hennig’s relatively new studio, Skydance New Media, is developing a “richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story” set in the Star Wars universe. No title, release date, or platforms have been announced.