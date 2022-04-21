Gearbox announces stylish gothic ‘roguelight’ Eyes in the Dark

Gearbox Publishing announced Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom today at PAX East 2022, unveiling the first trailer for the stylish new “roguelight” from developer Under the Stairs.

Players will assume the role of Victoria Bloom, a young girl searching for her lost grandfather in the darkness-infested corridors of her family home. Armed with a flashlight and slingshot, Victoria must navigate through the ever-shifting layout of Bloom Manor and fend off terrifying creatures as they attempt to restore light to the mansion.

Boasting an array of light-based weapons including the Shotgun Bulb and Matches, hidden upgrades, and a gothic monochromatic art style reminiscent of The Addams Family, Under the Stairs director Vladimir Bogdanić said in a press release that no two playthroughs of the game will be the same, with the game offering players a variety of experiences as they battle the forces of darkness.

“Eyes in the Dark creates an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation, all while giving you the tools to ultimately come out of the experience as a stronger person,” game designer Filip Neduk said in the same release. “Victoria’s trial — going through the mansion alone and facing her fears — mirrors the player’s need to learn and master the mechanics of the game to progress; you both go through this adventure together.”

Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom will be released on July 14 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.