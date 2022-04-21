Call of Duty: Warzone getting Godzilla and King Kong crossover

While leaks have pointed to this for the past couple months, on Thursday Activision made it official: Godzilla and King Kong are heading to Call of Duty: Warzone. Specifically, it’s a crossover with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is a bit unusual considering the movie was released over a year ago, but the announcement trailer features enough high-end CG to make that easy to forget.

We don’t know much about how the crossover, titled Operation Monarch, will work just yet. The trailer shows the two beasts fighting against one another, which suggests that we may see a similar storyline to the movie, rather than a free-for-all that just happens to feature the characters.

In a world overrun by Fortnite and Minecraft, crossovers might not be what they once were, but given Activision’s tendency to stray from Call of Duty’s grounded roots, it seems like there’s a lot of potential for something that feels as much like the movie as it does the game.

According to the trailer, “the battle begins” on May 11.