 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Call of Duty: Warzone getting Godzilla and King Kong crossover

New, 15 comments

Or more specifically, Godzilla vs. King Kong

By Matt Leone

While leaks have pointed to this for the past couple months, on Thursday Activision made it official: Godzilla and King Kong are heading to Call of Duty: Warzone. Specifically, it’s a crossover with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is a bit unusual considering the movie was released over a year ago, but the announcement trailer features enough high-end CG to make that easy to forget.

We don’t know much about how the crossover, titled Operation Monarch, will work just yet. The trailer shows the two beasts fighting against one another, which suggests that we may see a similar storyline to the movie, rather than a free-for-all that just happens to feature the characters.

In a world overrun by Fortnite and Minecraft, crossovers might not be what they once were, but given Activision’s tendency to stray from Call of Duty’s grounded roots, it seems like there’s a lot of potential for something that feels as much like the movie as it does the game.

According to the trailer, “the battle begins” on May 11.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2’s next season will fix glaives, improve its worst Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam

Rose Church location, questline, and NPC in Elden Ring

By Jason Venter

Tales from the Borderlands is coming back with a new game later this year

By Austen Goslin
2 comments / new

Elden Ring Tetsu’s Rise turtles puzzle guide

By Jason Venter

New Dragonlance board game was designed by Rob Daviau and Stephen Baker

By Charlie Hall

Gearbox announces stylish gothic ‘roguelight’ Eyes in the Dark

By Toussaint Egan
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon