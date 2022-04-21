 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tales from the Borderlands is coming back with a new game later this year

The new entry will be developed by Gearbox and include new stories and characters

By Austen Goslin
The first art for the Tales from the Borderlands sequel Image: Gearbox/2K Games

Borderlands’ adventure game spinoff is coming back with something totally new. The Tales from the Borderlands series will return later this year with a new game in the interactive fiction style, Gearbox announced at PAX East on Thursday.

While the details on the project were very light, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford let fans know just how different the project will be from the previous game.

“This time we’re doing it to imagine all-new characters and all-new stories in from the Borderlands,” Pritchford told the crowd of the studio’s PAX East show. “So soon, we’ll be announcing an entirely new game set in the Borderlands universe and presented in that style of interactive fiction. I’m talking about an all new Tales from the Borderlands adventure.”

Tales from the Borderlands was originally developed by TellTale Games and told one story over five episodic releases. After Telltale Games closed in 2018, the franchise was sold to 2K Games, the owner of the Borderlands franchise. This latest game will be published by 2K and developed by Borderlands studio Gearbox. In fact, according to Pitchford, Gearbox has already been working on the new Tales from the Borderlands game secretly for the last several years.

Pitchford also told the crowd that they could expect a full reveal of the new game sometime this summer, before it’s released later this year.

