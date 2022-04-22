 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pokémon Go may help with depression, study finds

New, 3 comments

And it’s not just because Pikachu can make you smile

By Ana Diaz
pokémon go Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go might alleviate mild depression symptoms, it turns out. A new study by the London School of Economics and Political Science titled “Location-Based Mobile Gaming and Local Depression Trends: A Study of Pokémon Go” argues that Pokémon Go “may alleviate non-clinical forms of mild depression for users playing the game,” because it encourages physical activity outside and face-to-face socialization. The Gamer first spotted and covered the study.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Management Information Systems, measures depression regionally by using a “well-established mechanism from the medical and public health literature, internet search of depression-related terms.” The research team uses Google Trends search data from the Google Misery Index (yes, that’s a real thing) to measure how much people search terms like “depression,” “stress,” “anxiety,” and “fatigue” in a given region.

The data covers 166 different regions, 15 of which are in English-speaking countries, and spans a period of 50 weeks between January 1, 2016, and December 12, 2016. (Those dates include a time period that covers before and after Pokémon Go’s release.)

Pokémon Go is a mobile augmented-reality game from Niantic in which you can battle and catch Pokémon based on your location. While the developers altered the game because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it largely requires you to actually get out and take a walk to collect Pokémon and battle with them at virtual gyms. Other features of the game, like Community Days, where certain Pokemon appear more often, further encourage players to get outside and perhaps meet other players during the event. As the study explains, both of these factors could lead to alleviating certain depression symptoms.

If you’re looking to play and connect with some other trainers, you can check out Polygon’s full list of Pokémon Go Community Days for 2022.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Activision QA workers win NLRB ruling, vote on union in April

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

The Batman, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, and more new movies you can watch at home

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

The future of the MCU — and all of pop culture

By Chris Plante

Lego Atari 2600 on the way to celebrate console’s anniversary

By Owen S. Good

Elden Ring The Four Belfries guide

By Jason Venter

‘Droid Factory Frenzy’ walkthrough and challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon