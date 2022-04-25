 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pokémon Go May 2022 Community Day: It’s Alolan Geodude

The Rock Pokémon rounds out Season of Alola’s Community Days

By Michael McWhertor
Artwork of Alolan Geodude for Pokémon Go Community Day Image: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go’s May 2022 Community Day will feature Alolan Geodude, developer Niantic announced Monday, giving fans of the Alolan form Rock Pokémon their own day to shine. Alolan Geodude Community Day will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Niantic shortened the Community Day window in April, from six hours to three, with Mudkip’s classic event.

Alolan Geodude Community Day will offer the following bonuses:

  • Alolan Golem with the Fast Attack Rollout can be learned when evolving an Alolan Graveler
  • 3× catch Stardust, 2× catch Candy, 3-hour Lure Module duration, and 3-hour Incense duration
  • 2× chance to get Geodude Candy XL from catching Alolan Geodude
  • One extra Special Trade during the event, or up to two hours afterward
  • 50% less Stardust required for trades made during the event, or up to two hours afterward

Expect Alolan Geodude to appear shiny at boosted rates. Niantic will also sell a Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, “A Rocky Road,” which costs $1. New to May’s Community Day is the option for players to gift that Special Research story ticket to a friend.

Alolan Geodude is the third Alola-region Pokémon to be featured in a Pokémon Go Community Day as part of the game’s current Season of Alola. Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, was featured in this past weekend’s Community Day for April. Strangely, unlike February’s Community Day featuring Sandshrew, it appears Niantic is only featuring the Alolan form of the Rock Pokémon. The original Geodude form from Kanto has not been featured in a Community Day to date.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get into Overwatch 2’s beta

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

Return to Monkey Island will have a hint system because the internet exists now

By Joshua Rivera

Apex Legends’ season 13 trailer introduces Newcastle and a giant new monster

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Pokémon Go 2022 Community Day schedule

By Julia Lee

Why all the genital tweaks in The Northman? ‘You can’t have penises on airplanes’

By Tasha Robinson
6 comments / new

Diablo Immortal is coming to PC, because Blizzard knew you’d emulate it anyway

By Ryan Gilliam
11 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon