Pokémon Go May 2022 Community Day: It’s Alolan Geodude

Pokémon Go’s May 2022 Community Day will feature Alolan Geodude, developer Niantic announced Monday, giving fans of the Alolan form Rock Pokémon their own day to shine. Alolan Geodude Community Day will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. Niantic shortened the Community Day window in April, from six hours to three, with Mudkip’s classic event.

Alolan Geodude Community Day will offer the following bonuses:

Alolan Golem with the Fast Attack Rollout can be learned when evolving an Alolan Graveler

3× catch Stardust, 2× catch Candy, 3-hour Lure Module duration, and 3-hour Incense duration

2× chance to get Geodude Candy XL from catching Alolan Geodude

One extra Special Trade during the event, or up to two hours afterward

50% less Stardust required for trades made during the event, or up to two hours afterward

Expect Alolan Geodude to appear shiny at boosted rates. Niantic will also sell a Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, “A Rocky Road,” which costs $1. New to May’s Community Day is the option for players to gift that Special Research story ticket to a friend.

Alolan Geodude is the third Alola-region Pokémon to be featured in a Pokémon Go Community Day as part of the game’s current Season of Alola. Stufful, the Flailing Pokémon, was featured in this past weekend’s Community Day for April. Strangely, unlike February’s Community Day featuring Sandshrew, it appears Niantic is only featuring the Alolan form of the Rock Pokémon. The original Geodude form from Kanto has not been featured in a Community Day to date.