Make Pokémon-like chimeras in this procedurally generated game

Pokémon is great and all, but you can’t make your own monsters. Now, thanks to the tireless work of one developer, you can make the chimera monster of your dreams by fusing creatures together. The game doesn’t have a name yet, but the demo by developer RujiK uses game developer wizardry to “procedurally generate” monsters. That way, you can combine all sorts of creatures to create unique monster combinations.

We have these unique monsters and more in Cool WIP, Polygon’s weekly roundup of eye-catching clips and screenshots of works in progress. Each week, the Polygon staff scours the internet for the most interesting games still under construction to give you a sampler of the coolest up-and-coming projects.

This week that includes a game with a watercolor look set in France, a chaotic battleship, a third person shooter that tracks your every step, and a Spider-Man-inspired action game.

Who needs Pokémon when you can make your own monsters?

Childhood Dream finished: fully procedural CROSS BREEDING of two monsters. Nothing is pre-rigged. #gamedev #GameMaker pic.twitter.com/eKDUhM16ZC — RujiK (@TheRujiK) April 25, 2022

RujiK is the developer behind a new game that allows players to “procedurally” crossbreed animals. This is just a fancy way of saying the monsters that players fuse aren’t being pulled from any pre-built asset art; the game creates a completely new monster instead. The developer posted a log going into greater depth about how it works, and a clip on Twitter shows the game fusing an ant with a snake to make what essentially looks like a long, wiggly monster combining features from the two. RujiK’s Twitter account is filled with all sorts of goodies, so be sure to check out their work.

Take a nostalgic trip to France in this watercolor adventure

This #ScreenshotSaturday, make sure you take a moment to capture the sounds, as well as the sights, while exploring



Wishlist Dordogne on Steam: https://t.co/3D5xNANtcI | #IndieDev #ScreenshotSaturday @UMANIMATION1 pic.twitter.com/vDJ8u28tAO — Un je ne sais quoi (@studio_jnsq) April 23, 2022

A studio by the name of Un Je Ne Sais Quoi (which means “An I don’t know” in French) is making a dreamy narrative adventure set in France. The game, called Dordogne, follows a young woman who is trying to piece together a puzzle left to her by her late grandmother. A new GIF from the developers showed off one part of Dordogne in which you can capture sound in-game using a mic and tape recorder. The visual style is stunning, and if you’d like to learn more, the game has a page on Steam.

Battleship gets chaotic with comic book effects

Fun Freighter’s Scrap Seas takes the feeling of doing donuts in the parking lot and puts it into a battleship game. Its bright design and whimsical colors almost make the boats look like kids’ toys in a bathtub. A clip shows the game in action, including the game’s comic book-like visual effects during attacks. You can find more information on Scrap Seas on the game’s Steam page.

There’s no escaping yourself in this third-person shooter

This is more fun than it ought to be pic.twitter.com/gfxFzlShOr — Victor Careil (@phyronnaz) April 24, 2022

This shooter adds an element of chaos by leaving a trail of body doubles in your path. A clip from Victor Careil shows the concept in action. In it, we see a red character running through a map, and as the character runs, they leave behind dozens of voxel doubles in their path. The trail is long; in the clip, the character goes for a nice jog around the map until they end at the same place they started, with a map filled with doubles. Careil does a lot of experimentation with various projects, and you can check out more of their work on Twitter.

Another game inspired by Spider-Man? Sick

Here, developer Zahid Ali Jeelani shows off a game called Enera. Apparently, the game was inspired by the Miles Morales movie Into the Spider-Verse; Jeelani said on their Twitter that they wanted capture an “Into the Spider-Verse feel.” In the clip of the game, the protagonist jumps off a high building, and their limbs wave around as they fall. The character has sort of a clumsy look to them, since they flail around as they descend. If you’re into Spider-Man-like games, you can catch more updates about this game on its Twitter account.