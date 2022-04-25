Pokémon Go’s maligned Mega Evolutions get a much-needed overhaul

Niantic is overhauling the Mega Evolution mechanics of Pokémon Go, making it easier for players to evolve (and re-evolve) their Pokémon using Mega Energy. The developer is also adding new incentives to engage with the gotta-catch-’em-all mobile game’s Mega Evolution features, in the form of new bonuses.

One of the biggest changes coming to Mega Evolutions is to Mega Raids itself. Niantic says those specific raids will be easier and can be conquered with fewer people. Mega Raids are currently four-star raids, just below the highest difficulty tier of raids. Niantic hasn’t said just how many players are required or recommended for Mega Raids yet.

Mega Evolving is also becoming a one-time cost; once players have acquired enough Mega Energy to evolve their Pokémon, they’ll be able to Mega Evolve them again and again, after a cooldown period. Players can use Mega Energy to decrease a Pokémon’s cooldown period, Niantic said, and Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve a Pokémon will decrease as the Pokémon’s cooldown period becomes shorter.

Niantic is also introducing Mega Levels for Mega Evolved Pokémon. “Every time you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, you work toward increasing its Mega Level,” Niantic said in a blog post. “You’ll get more bonuses every time a Pokémon’s Mega Level goes up, and these bonuses will stay active while your Pokémon is Mega Evolved.”

Those bonuses earned from Mega Evolved Pokémon include existing perks like extra candy when catching Pokémon that are the same type as players’ current Mega-Evolved Pokémon and damage boosts in Raids and Gym Battles; as well as new bonuses, like an increased chance of earning Candy XL and increased XP when catching Pokémon of the same type as your Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

And in a nice quality-of-life update, players will be able to Mega Evolve Pokémon from raid and battle prep screens. (Monday’s announcement also came with a video teaser, embedded above, that indicates that Mega Kangaskhan is headed to Pokémon Go.)

What doesn’t appear to be changing is the temporary nature of Mega Evolutions. Pokémon who are Mega Evolved will eventually return to their normal state.

Changes to Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution roll out today in Australia and New Zealand, and will roll out globally soon, Niantic announced.

Mega Evolutions were added to Pokémon Go in the summer of 2020. Initially just four Pokémon could be evolved using the Mega Energy earned from raids: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Beedrill. Niantic has added more over time, but many players haven’t resonated with the system, due to the limited lifespan of Mega Evolutions and the energy costs required to engage with the mechanics. It can be difficult to find players willing to join Mega Raids, which has pushed Niantic to make Mega Energy available through other means, like research tasks.