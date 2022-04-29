Xbox Games with Gold offers Yoku’s Island Express and Hydro Thunder in May

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get four games from Games with Gold in May: the pinball-inspired action-platformer Yoku’s Island Express and 2D-animated puzzle adventure The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk for Xbox One; and arcade-style boat racer Hydro Thunder Hurricane and Viva Piñata spinoff Viva Piñata Party Animals for Xbox 360.

Both Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X through backward compatibility.

Here are the games and their availability windows.

Overall, that’s a solid, colorful, and pretty diverse lineup for Xbox Games with Gold in May.

Along with the new games, Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still get two of April’s offerings — Another Sight and MX vs. ATV Alive — until Saturday, April 30, and they may pick up Hue until May 15.