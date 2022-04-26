 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PlayStation Plus’ new Premium tier means more work for some game developers

New, 8 comments

Developers now reportedly required to make 2-hour trials for games $34 and up

By Ana Diaz
logo of the PlayStation Plus service on a gradient blue background Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony will require some PlayStation game developers to create trial versions of their games as part of changes coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service, according to a new report from Game Developer. Those trial versions will reportedly be required to last at least two hours long, if the game being sold costs $34 or more.

The news comes after Sony announced it would be revamping its PlayStation Plus service and adding new subscription tiers in June. A new tier of that service, named PlayStation Plus Premium, offers time-limited game trials in addition to classic games from multiple PlayStation console generations.

Sony will reportedly give developers up to three months after a game’s launch on the PlayStation Store to release a timed trial. If developers would like to submit a demo in lieu of a trial version, then Sony will reportedly approve those games on a case-by-case basis. Game Developer, citing development sources, says the requirements are not retroactive and do not apply to new PlayStation VR titles.

Polygon has reached out to Sony Interactive Entertainment for comment.

PlayStation Plus Premium, Sony’s new service that will include these new trial versions, will be available for $119.99 annually or $17.99 monthly starting in June.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Cherrim be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee

Crysis 4 and Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek makes remote work permanent

By Joshua Rivera

Wicked will now be two movies, so here are some ideas for the sequel’s title

By Petrana Radulovic
4 comments / new

Dune: Spice Wars beginner’s guide

By Jeffrey Parkin

Fortnite to hit 7.7 billion players, presumably, now that Blanka’s wearing a suit

By Michael McWhertor
5 comments / new

Ubisoft sunsets online services for dozens of legacy games

By Ana Diaz
5 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon