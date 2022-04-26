Wicked will now be two movies, so here are some ideas for the sequel’s title

Much like Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Dune, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, the upcoming Wicked movie will now be broken into two Wicked movies. Director Jon M. Chu posted an announcement on Twitter, explaining the reasoning behind his decision.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” he wrote in the full letter. For the record, the full Wicked stage production clocks in at around 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The upcoming movie — well, movies now— star Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West. Splitting the movie into two parts naturally prompts a lot of questions about the creative vision.

Where will they cut it? Will they introduce elements of the books into the movie version? Add new songs to qualify for Oscar nominations? But most importantly — what will they name it? Below, the Polygon staff offer up some ideas for what a possible Wicked sequel could be titled. Jon M. Chu, please feel free to use these ideas if you are inspired.

Wicked: Defying Gravity

Wicked 2: Thank Goodness

Wicked 2: Where Will She Strike Next?

I Feel ... Wicked

No One Mourns the Wicked

Wickeder

Wicked Cool

wIIcked

John Wicked

2 Wick 2 Ed

Wicked 2: Electric Booqaloo

Wicked 2: The Rewickening

Wicked 2: Season of the Witch

Wicked: The Squeakel

How I Met Your Wicked

Wicked: It’s Not Easy Being Green

Wicked: Ever After

Wickeds

Wicked 2: Back in the Witch Hat

Wicked of Oz

Wicked: First Blood Part II

Wicked: Into the Oz-Verse

Wick2d

A Very Wicked Sequel

How Elphaba Got Her Groove Back

Wicked: The Two Towers

Wicked: Far From Home

Live Wicked or Die Hard

Wicked 2: Green is Good

Wicked Good: Glinda Goes to Boston

Wicked 2: Elphaba Takes Oz

Wicked: She Will Never Defy Gravity and Wicked 2: Holy Shit, She Did It

Wicked at Bernie’s II

Wicked: Mavewick

You Only Wick Twice

Twicked

Wicked: Here We Go Again

Wicked: The Next Generation

Wicked (Reprise)

Wicked: The Jellicle Choice

Wicked: Elphaba Strikes Back

Wicked: Race to Witch Mountain

Wicked: Defying Brevity

Wicked II: The Secret of the Ooze

Wicked Tooie

Wicked and the yet-unnamed part two will hit theaters December 2024 and 2025 respectively.