Sega delisting the only good Sonic games in May

That blue blur you see? That’s Sega, delisting some of its classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles from digital storefronts.

The publisher announced Tuesday that the four games included in the upcoming Sonic Origins collection will be delisted on May 20: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Those who want to purchase those games legally after that date will mostly have to obtain them via Sonic Origins — and we say mostly because, as the publisher notes, there are a few Nintendo Switch-related exceptions.

The Sega Ages enhanced ports of Sonic and Sonic 2 that are available on the Nintendo Switch eShop will remain on sale, as will the version of Sonic 2 that is playable with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass. Unfortunately, all the other (very good) ports will vanish, like a Sonic fan’s hopes for a good game whenever a new title is released.

Sonic Origins arrives on consoles and PC on June 23 — a full month after the stand-alone version of its compiled games will be delisted.

Gotta download fast.