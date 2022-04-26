 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sega delisting the only good Sonic games in May

New, 23 comments

They’ll be back in the Sonic Origins collection, but it’s all-or-nothing

By Joshua Rivera
Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s title screen from 1992 Image: Sega

That blue blur you see? That’s Sega, delisting some of its classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles from digital storefronts.

The publisher announced Tuesday that the four games included in the upcoming Sonic Origins collection will be delisted on May 20: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Those who want to purchase those games legally after that date will mostly have to obtain them via Sonic Origins — and we say mostly because, as the publisher notes, there are a few Nintendo Switch-related exceptions.

The Sega Ages enhanced ports of Sonic and Sonic 2 that are available on the Nintendo Switch eShop will remain on sale, as will the version of Sonic 2 that is playable with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass. Unfortunately, all the other (very good) ports will vanish, like a Sonic fan’s hopes for a good game whenever a new title is released.

Sonic Origins arrives on consoles and PC on June 23 — a full month after the stand-alone version of its compiled games will be delisted.

Gotta download fast.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 guide: Vow of the Disciple challenge calendar

By Jacob VanderVat

Overwatch 2: All the hero reworks so far

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

D&D’s Dragonlance could supercharge character creation with more feats

By Charlie Hall
3 comments / new

Steam Deck update gives the handheld a lock screen

By Petrana Radulovic

Warhammer 40K’s next boxed set makes a statement with its $299 price tag

By Charlie Hall
8 comments / new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Cherrim be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon