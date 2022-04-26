 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steam Deck update gives the handheld a lock screen

There are also more localized keyboard options

By Petrana Radulovic
Steam shown running on a Steam Deck Photo: Valve

Steam Deck’s newest operating system update includes a lock screen feature. Now, owners of Valve’s handheld PC gaming device can set secure it with a six-digit PIN to wake it, boot up, log in, or switch to Desktop mode — or any combination of the above.

In addition to the new lock screen feature, the latest Steam Deck patch also includes an updated achievements page, which will load faster and also have a toggle for global stats and your friends’ stats; localized keyboards for 21 languages; and the ability to switch between multiple windows within a single game or app. The full patch notes can be found on the Steam website; a more top-level version is available if you don’t need the finer points.

The Steam Deck, which lets users play their Steam PC gaming library on the go, launched on Feb. 25 after several delays to production, most of them linked to supply chain and other logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Steam Deck is in very scarce supply, and swamped by so many preorders last summer that some units are not scheduled to arrive till sometimes after September 2022. Valve said earlier this month that it will ramp up the production and shipment of the portable gaming device.

