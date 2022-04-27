Pokémon Go Fest 2022 returns in June with new Pokémon debuts, new gameplay features

Niantic announced new details on this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, confirming at least one new Pokémon (Shaymin), teasing another, and outlining how the two-day event will play for Pokémon Go players with and without tickets. Pokémon Go Fest 2022 tickets are now on sale, and cost $14.99.

Pokémon Go players who purchase a ticket for the event will have opportunities to catch rare and regional Pokémon like Axew, Tropius, and Torkoal during Go Fest 2022. The event will also add Shiny versions of Shroomish, Numel, Karrablast, Axew, Shelmet, and Unown B.

Players will also be able to catch Land Forme Shaymin through customizable special research during the event. That customization means that players will be able to choose from Relaxed, Standard and Master difficulty levels (each with their own sticker rewards), and personalized gameplay focus (Catch, Explore or Battle) to get special research tasks that suit their play style.

Players believe they’ve also spotted an unannounced addition: Zygarde appears to be hiding deep in the background in official art released for Go Fest.

Here’s how Pokémon Go Fest 2022, which runs Saturday, June 4 through Sunday, June 5, will go down, for players without tickets:

Day 1

Rotating Habitats - Different Pokémon will appear during each habitat hour - City, Plains, Rainforest, Tundra. City: Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, and Litten. If you’re lucky, you may encounter Bronzor or Golett! Plains: Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, and Litleo. If you’re lucky, you may encounter Dunsparce or Rufflet! Rainforest: Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, and Rowlet. If you’re lucky, you may encounter Binacle or Skrelp! Tundra: Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Cubchoo, and Popplio. If you’re lucky, you may encounter Vanillite or Bergmite! Shiny Pokémon Debuts - For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew and Shiny Shelmet, if they are lucky.

Day 2

Global Challenge Arena - Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. Pokémon Go Raid Debut - A certain Pokémon will appear in five-star raids for the first time in Pokémon Go. Special Research - Log in during event hours to claim a short Special Research story

Both Days

Pikachu with a Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flower costume will be in the wild and one-star raids. Axew will appear in one-star raids, with a chance to be shiny.

Players who purchase a ticket to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will get the following gameplay features and bonuses:

Day 1

Rotating Habitats - In addition to the Pokémon featured during each habitat hour, the following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense if you have an event ticket. City: Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, and Klink. Plains: Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, and Axew. Rainforest: Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, and Pancham. Tundra: Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, and Galarian Darumaka. Customized Special Research - Conduct Special Research to encounter Land Forme Shaymin Personalize the experience between Relaxed, Standard and Master difficulty levels to get different sticker rewards Personalize the gameplay focus between Catch, Explore or Battle to change Special Research tasks accordingly. Shiny Pokémon Debut - For the first time in Pokémon GO, Trainers will be able to encounter Shiny Unown B, if they’re lucky. Increased Shiny Rate - Trainers will have increased chances of encountering Shiny Pokémon in the wild during event hours. Chances will be better on Saturday than on Sunday. Global Challenge Arena - Trainers can work together to complete a collaborative challenge each hour. If they succeed, they’ll earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour.

Day 2