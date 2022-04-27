Elden Ring patch fixes boss bug that made Malenia even harder

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware rolled out a fix to the game on Wednesday, an update that addresses an unintended change to notoriously difficult boss, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, who has never known defeat. (Well, not never.) Her self-healing ability has been reverted to its original state, meaning she actually has to hit players with her sword to regain health.

Players discovered earlier this month that patch 1.04 for Elden Ring introduced a new bug for Malenia that affected players who had been summoned to aid others in co-op play. If Malenia attacked a summoned player, regardless of whether she made contact with them, she’d restore her own health. That was not FromSoftware’s intention, nor was it how she behaved in previous versions of the game.

The rest of Wednesday’s update (version 1.04.1, officially) addresses the following issues, as noted in Bandai Namco’s patch notes below.

Bug Fixes