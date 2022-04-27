The Barbie movie looks perfectly pink in first photo

Warner Bros. announced this week at CinemaCon that Barbie, the forthcoming live-action romcom based on the Mattel fashion doll series, will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. Tied to the announcement, the company also unveiled a first-look photo of Margot Robbie as the multi-hyphenate fashionista smiling behind the wheel of her hot pink convertible.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, and co-written with her partner Noah Baumbach, the film will star Robbie opposite Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s long-time boyfriend Ken, as well as a supporting cast of performances by Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.

Details regarding the film’s plot are still scant, and likely will not be revealed until the release of the first trailer for Barbie sometime in the future. Several outlets have pointed out that Barbie will open opposite Christopher Nolan’s upcoming biopic Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt. Whether intentional or not, the pairing is sure to make for a memorable opening weekend come next summer.