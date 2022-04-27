 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers is trying to out-cameo Roger Rabbit and Space Jam

Disney characters, Nickelodeon cartoons, and even some Kingdom Hearts

By Petrana Radulovic

The new trailer for Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers reveals slightly more about the detective case the two chipmunks will take on in the upcoming Disney Plus original, but mostly, it’s here for a giant game of “spot the Disney-slash-other-animated-property Easter egg.”

Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg) have become estranged after Rescue Rangers was canceled, and while Dale lives off the glory days and makes appearances at fan conventions, Chip is now an insurance agent. But recently, some animated characters have gone missing and it’s up to the brothers to save them.

Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast makes an appearance, as does The Little Mermaid’s Flounder and a washed-up Peter Pan. The “live-action” version of Pumba (as voiced by Seth Rogen) also pops in at the end ... talking to Seth Rogen’s dead-eyed dwarf. At one point, Chip and Dale face an evidence wall filled top to bottom with accessories from popular animated characters: there’s Robin Hood’s hat, Sora’s keyblade, Jimmy Neutron’s hair, Samurai Jack’s katana, Snagglepuss’ face(?!), and more. And could that possibly be Detective Pikachu’s tail?! It’s a lot.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney Plus on May 20. Maybe by then we’ll be able to catch all the references in this trailer.

