 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Netflix’s summer 2022 movies have everything from shootouts to musicals

New, 3 comments

The schedule even includes the Russo Brothers reuniting with Chris Evans

By Austen Goslin
Ryan Gosling in Netflix’s The Gray Man Image: Netflix

Netflix is promising a summer full of movies and it’s released a full schedule to prove it. Between May and August, the streaming service plans to release nearly 30 movies around the world, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

Among Netflix’s biggest highlights from the next few months is The Gray Man, an action-thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers that will reunite them with Chris Evans and also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page. The diverse slate of movies includes romances like Purple Hearts, action movies like Spiderhead, dramas like the Adam Sandler-lead Hustle, and even 13: The Musical — a musical about being 13.

Here’s the full schedule of movies you can expect on Netflix from May until August:

May

Chris Hemsworth and several other people in a speedboat in Netflix’s Spiderhead
Spiderhead
Image: Netflix

June

  • Interceptor — June 3
  • Hustle — June 8
  • Halftime — June 14
  • The Wrath of God (Argentina) — June 15
  • Spiderhead — June 17
  • Civil — June 19
  • Love and Gelato (Italy) — June 22

July

  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — July 6
  • The Sea Beast — July 8
  • Dangerous Liaisons — July 8
  • Persuasion — July 15
  • The Gray Man — July 22
  • Purple Hearts — July 29

August

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Aug. 5
  • 13: The Musical — Aug. 12
  • Day Shift — Aug. 12
  • Me Time — Aug. 26

Undated summer releases

  • Beauty
  • Buba: Once Upon A Crime (Germany)
  • Carter (Korea)
  • Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
  • Fenced In (Brazil)
  • For Jojo (Germany)
  • I Came By (U.K.)
  • The man from Toronto
  • Pipa (Argentina)
  • Seoul Vibe (Korea)
  • Togo (Uruguay)
  • Wedding Season

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

How to Mega Evolve and get Mega Energy in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee

How to find and complete The Great-Jar’s challenge in Elden Ring

By Ryan Gilliam

Elden Ring Revenger’s Shack guide

By Jason Venter

Elden Ring Frenzy-Flaming Tower guide

By Jason Venter

Elden Ring Purified Ruins guide

By Jason Venter

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Kingdom Hearts of life-sim games

By Cass Marshall
5 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon