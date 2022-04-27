Netflix’s summer 2022 movies have everything from shootouts to musicals

Netflix is promising a summer full of movies and it’s released a full schedule to prove it. Between May and August, the streaming service plans to release nearly 30 movies around the world, Netflix announced on Wednesday.
Among Netflix’s biggest highlights from the next few months is The Gray Man, an action-thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers that will reunite them with Chris Evans and also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page. The diverse slate of movies includes romances like Purple Hearts, action movies like Spiderhead, dramas like the Adam Sandler-lead Hustle, and even 13: The Musical — a musical about being 13.
Here’s the full schedule of movies you can expect on Netflix from May until August:
May
- Along for the Ride — May 6
- The Takedown (France) — May 6
- Thar (India) — May 6
- Operation Mincemeat — May 11
- Senior Year — May 13
- A Perfect Pairing — May 19
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Argentina) — May 19
June
- Interceptor — June 3
- Hustle — June 8
- Halftime — June 14
- The Wrath of God (Argentina) — June 15
- Spiderhead — June 17
- Civil — June 19
- Love and Gelato (Italy) — June 22
July
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — July 6
- The Sea Beast — July 8
- Dangerous Liaisons — July 8
- Persuasion — July 15
- The Gray Man — July 22
- Purple Hearts — July 29
August
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Aug. 5
- 13: The Musical — Aug. 12
- Day Shift — Aug. 12
- Me Time — Aug. 26
Undated summer releases
- Beauty
- Buba: Once Upon A Crime (Germany)
- Carter (Korea)
- Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)
- Fenced In (Brazil)
- For Jojo (Germany)
- I Came By (U.K.)
- The man from Toronto
- Pipa (Argentina)
- Seoul Vibe (Korea)
- Togo (Uruguay)
- Wedding Season
