Netflix’s summer 2022 movies have everything from shootouts to musicals

Netflix is promising a summer full of movies and it’s released a full schedule to prove it. Between May and August, the streaming service plans to release nearly 30 movies around the world, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

Among Netflix’s biggest highlights from the next few months is The Gray Man, an action-thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers that will reunite them with Chris Evans and also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Regé-Jean Page. The diverse slate of movies includes romances like Purple Hearts, action movies like Spiderhead, dramas like the Adam Sandler-lead Hustle, and even 13: The Musical — a musical about being 13.

Here’s the full schedule of movies you can expect on Netflix from May until August:

May

June

Interceptor — June 3

Hustle — June 8

Halftime — June 14

The Wrath of God (Argentina) — June 15

Spiderhead — June 17

Civil — June 19

Love and Gelato (Italy) — June 22

July

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — July 6

The Sea Beast — July 8

Dangerous Liaisons — July 8

Persuasion — July 15

The Gray Man — July 22

Purple Hearts — July 29

August

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie — Aug. 5

13: The Musical — Aug. 12

Day Shift — Aug. 12

Me Time — Aug. 26

Undated summer releases