Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Kingdom Hearts of life-sim games

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a new free-to-play life-simulation game from Gameloft and Disney and Pixar Games that stars familiar faces from a magic kingdom. The game takes place in the Dreamlight Valley, a place where Pixar and Disney characters have settled down. It looks like a cozy place to explore, with gardening, cooking, social activities, and — of course — dolly dress up. That’s not to say it’s without conflict; a strange event called The Forgetting caused the valley’s inhabitants to lose their memories, and also left Night Thorns behind in its wake.

Players create and customize their own character and home, and then can they can start hanging out with characters like Goofy, Ariel, Simba, Mickey, Moana, and more. Over time, they’ll build relationships with the other characters and help them recover their lost memories.

Each of the cozy activities seem to be linked to different Pixar and Disney characters. Want to cook? You’ll probably hang out with Remy from Ratatouille, while gardeners will need to visit Wall-E’s vegetable garden. The valley is also nice and large, so players can settle their village down in the placid Peaceful Meadow, or choose to set up in the Frosted Heights so they can live their Elsa fantasies.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will enter early access this summer on Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The full launch is currently planned for 2023.