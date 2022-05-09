 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Avatar 2’s trailer is finally online so you can witness The Way of Water for yourself

New, 20 comments

The trailer is finally on YouTube, where it definitely wasn’t before

By Austen Goslin

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Avatar: The Way of Water has had a trailer for a full week now, but you could only see it if you bought a ticket to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first. Thankfully, after this brief period of theatrical exclusivity, Disney has released the full trailer online for everyone to see. Avatar 2 brings back Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña from the first movie and will be released on Dec. 16.

Along with some of the movie’s other returning cast members like Sigourney Weaver and Giovanni Ribisi, Avatar 2 will also add a variety of new actors and characters including Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh. With just this brief glimpse of the movie, it’s easy to see why some of these actors described working on the set a little less than favorably.

To help get you prepared for The Way of Water, Disney is also re-releasing the original Avatar in theaters starting on Sept. 23.

Director James Cameron has said in the past that he plans to have made up to five Avatar movies, and has even apparently shot several of them. The movies are set to come out every other year from now until 2028.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Apex Legends’ season 13 battle pass revealed

By Owen S. Good

Infamous, early build of Duke Nukem Forever leaks, ‘looks real,’ creator says

By Owen S. Good
1 comment / new

New Love, Death & Robots trailer brings back the hardcore sci-fi anthology

By Petrana Radulovic

Doctor Who casts first Black actor to take lead role

By Ryan Gilliam
6 comments / new

6 must-watch anime arriving for the 2022 summer season

By Toussaint Egan
11 comments / new

NY Times alters Monday’s Wordle answer due to ‘major recent news event’

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon