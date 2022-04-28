 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase announced for June 12

In lieu of E3, Xbox and Bethesda will hold their own event

By Michael McWhertor
Microsoft Xbox logo on a glitchy green background Illustration: James Bareham/Polygon

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks will hold their annual gaming showcase, which is typically aligned with E3 in June, on Sunday, June 12, at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT, Microsoft announced Thursday. The livestreamed show promises to feature “amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will cover games coming to Xbox and PC platforms, including releases for Game Pass for Xbox and PC. The show will be streamed on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok channels.

Viewers should expect at least two Bethesda games to show up during that event: Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield and Arkane Studios’ Redfall, both of which are slated for release in 2022. On the Xbox Game Studios side, there are many announced, but still undated games that could appear, including Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed, Rare’s Everwild, Avalanche Studios’ Contraband, Playground Games’ Fable, The Initiative’s Perfect Dark, Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Undead Labs’ State of Decay 3, and Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rogue Legacy 2 Easter egg gives bonus gold, risk-free

By Ryan Gilliam

Balan Wonderworld director Yuji Naka says he was kicked off project, sued Square Enix

By Michael McWhertor
3 comments / new

Sephonie feels like a secret skateboarding game

By Ana Diaz

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is solving a very specific grind problem

By Cass Marshall
5 comments / new

A Chernobyl director will replace Denis Villeneuve on HBO Max’s Dune spinoff show

By Austen Goslin
7 comments / new

All Relics in Rogue Legacy 2, explained

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon