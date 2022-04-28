 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rogue Legacy 2 Easter egg gives bonus gold, risk-free

Don’t fear the FMF Fan trait, relish in its history

By Ryan Gilliam
Rogue Legacy 2 character selection screen Image: Cellar Door Games via Polygon

Cellar Door Games finally released Rogue Legacy 2 from early access on Thursday, and fans have discovered an Easter egg for the developer’s other title, Full Metal Furies, in the list of potential traits.

In Rogue Legacy 2, like the first, players start each roguelite run by choosing an heir, which comes complete with a class, a spell, and a list of traits. Sometimes these traits are silly, like making your character look like a clown or giving them blue skin. Other traits mean they start with a bonus Relic, which offers powerful effects. But there are also challenge traits — such as making your character very big or very small, making you play the game upside-down, or blurring out enemies — that make the game harder but cause that heir to earn more gold.

A heir in Rogue Legacy with the FMF Fan trait, which says “You have good taste. You’re probably Korean” Image: Cellar Door Games via Polygon

However, the “FMF Fan” trait gives bonus gold and no downside. In fact, there’s no effect at all. The trait just says “You have good taste. You’re probably Korean,” and then gives you 25% bonus gold for that run.

As for why the trait says “you’re probably Korean,” a representative from Cellar Door Games told Polygon:

“[Full Metal Furies] didn’t perform particularly well in the United States or Europe despite positive reviews, but found a huge following in Korea. So much so that the studio regularly receives huge amounts of fan mail, gifts and treats from its Korean player base. A large amount of these they still hang in the studio, and this Easter egg was a big thank you to them.”

It’s uncommon that Rogue Legacy 2 — which can be quite punishing in places — gives you something for nothing. But it seems Cellar Door Games wanted to celebrate its own legacy by giving players a free gold boost.

So if you come along the FMF Fan trait in your playthrough, don’t fear and enjoy the free gold. Just make sure you spare a thought for Full Metal Furies once you finish your run.

Update: Cellar Door Games responded to our request for comment around the meaning of the “You’re probably Korean” description for the trait. We’ve updated the story to include the quote.

