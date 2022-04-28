 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Warcraft mobile game reveal coming Monday

New, 6 comments

Blizzard has set a date and time to show its next big mobile game

By Matt Leone
Artwork of an orc and human from the original Warcraft game
Art from 1994’s Warcraft
Blizzard Entertainment

On Monday, Blizzard is planning to give a first look at its long-awaited upcoming mobile entry in the Warcraft series. While we’ve known about Blizzard’s plans for a new mobile Warcraft game for some time now, this looks to be our first glimpse at what exactly that will entail.

The announcement is scheduled for Monday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT, with the unveiling arriving at reveal.blizzard.com. We’ll have coverage on Polygon following the livestream.

Blizzard just recently showed off more of its upcoming mobile Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, and announced that it will be releasing on June 2 — and that a beta of a previously-unannounced PC version of the game will be releasing that same day. We have no word on a release date for the Warcraft mobile game at the moment, and given how long Blizzard promoted Diablo Immortal before announcing a date, we may not have one for quite some time.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Warframe’s new quest cracks open a galaxy full of weird, wild lore

Bizarre, compelling storytelling

By Cass Marshall
3 comments / new

How to deal 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite

By Julia Lee

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s Call of Duty

By Michael McWhertor
10 comments / new

The first two Elder Scrolls games are now free on Steam

By Toussaint Egan
5 comments / new

Gurranq, Beast Clergyman and Elden Ring deathroot locations

By Jeffrey Parkin

New tips and tricks for Rogue Legacy 2

By Z Smith

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon