 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hunger Games heads back to the movies with a prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

New, 2 comments

Coming November 2023; unfortunately, we don’t know who will be in it yet

By Austen Goslin
donald sutherland as president coriolanus snow in the hunger games film series Image: Lionsgate

Panem’s battle royale will soon be back on the big screen. The Hunger Games prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is getting a movie adaptation next year, Lionsgate announced on Thursday. The new movie will premiere Nov. 17, 2023.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a book written by Suzanne Collins, the author of the original Hunger Games trilogy. The book serves as a prequel to the story of Katniss Everdeen and follows Coriolanus Snow, the president of Panem during the trilogy, as a young man.

The story focuses on Snow’s time with a mysterious and rebellious girl from District 12 named Lucy Gray Baird, whom he mentors through the 10th Hunger Games. Of course, fans of the series will remember that Katniss also hails from District 12 when she comes along to oppose Snow’s regime over 60 years later in the story.

Despite its quickly approaching release date, Lionsgate did not announce any of the cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The studio did reveal that the movie adaptation will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed Hunger Games: Catching Fire as well as Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2. The movie will be written by Catching Fire writer Michael Arndt.

The movie was announced during Lionsgate’s presentation at Cinemacon, a yearly conference in Las Vegas where movie studios present their upcoming projects to theaters owners.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Genshin Impact’s next update is delayed

By Ana Diaz

Final Fantasy 16 in ‘final stages’ of development, producer says

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Destiny 2’s Guardian Games brings back Strike Scoring next week

By Ryan Gilliam
1 comment / new

Pokémon Go ‘A Mega Moment’ Special Research and event guide

By Julia Lee
1 comment / new

PSA: The Godfather movies are back on streaming after a brief hiatus

By Toussaint Egan
5 comments / new

Filed under:

Warframe’s new quest cracks open a galaxy full of weird, wild lore

Bizarre, compelling storytelling

By Cass Marshall
8 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon