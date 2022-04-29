 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marvel just released a trailer full of Doctor Strange 2 spoilers

New, 16 comments

I guess that settles that, huh?

By Austen Goslin

Doctor Strange’s next adventure is almost ready for the big screen, but Marvel has a few last-minute spoilers to pull out first. In the newest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel basically confirms two new cameos, but hopefully there will still be a few twists when the movie arrives in theaters on May 6.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.]

After months of speculation, it seems we finally know that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X will play an important role in the latest Doctor Strange movie. When Strange’s former ally Baron Mordo cuffs Strange and leads him into a mysterious room, he also introduces Stephen to the Illuminati.

More importantly though, a wrinkled old hand shows up on the end of what looks like a high-tech wheelchair. This image is accompanied by Stewart’s voice in the familiar Charles Xavier cadence he’s been doing since his first X-Men movie in 2000. Of course, we don’t get a look at his face, and we don’t know what his role will be yet, but this does seem to confirm that he’s in the movie and that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will, more or less, introduce the X-Men to the MCU.

A hand that appears to belong to Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer Image: Marvel

That’s not the only tease we get in this trailer either. We also see a Captain America-style shield emblazoned with the Union Jack, which likely belongs to Captain Peggy Carter, who became the first Avenger in Marvel’s animated What If...? episode “What if... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”

Captain Carter’s shield in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Image: Marvel

With all these huge reveals given away in a short trailer, it seems likely that Marvel has even more surprises in store for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we’ll have to wait until the movie releases next week to see what they are.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Resolve in Rogue Legacy 2, explained

By Julia Lee

After years of delays, Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones gameplay leaks

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day event guide

By Julia Lee

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 29-May 3

By Ryan Gilliam

Nintendo Switch Sports isn’t really built for the Switch Lite

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Sony disables PlayStation Plus subscription stacking ahead of revamp

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon