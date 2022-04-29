 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You don’t need Nintendo Switch Online to earn Nintendo Switch Sports unlockables — from a certain point of view

You’ll be playing bots in ‘Trial Mode’ but you will still get points

By Owen S. Good
A man goes bowling in Nintendo Switch Sports Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Sports is, effectively, a party game played with friends. And, 99% of the time, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play online multiplayer on any game on the Switch. But you can still play Nintendo Switch Sports, by yourself and without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and earn progression toward unlockables.

That might sound like hair-splitting, but it does work. You’ll just be competing against very easy CPU competition in “online” single-player modes. But you will earn points that can be put toward unlockables.

We saw it for ourselves earlier today. If you already have Nintendo Switch Online, just create a guest account and log in under that. When you tee up a single-player match, you get a screen informing you that you’ll be playing in trial mode.

Trial mode notification for Nintendo Switch Sports players who do not have Nintendo Switch Online Image: Nintendo via Polygon

As we found out after a quick — and easy — badminton match, we still picked up points that can go toward rewards. So, if you’re reading that you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Nintendo Switch Sports, that’s technically correct. And that, as we all know, is the best kind of correct.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Moonfall, Netflix’s Bubble, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

Switch Sports proves Nintendo’s extreme patience pays off

By Chris Plante

Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie loses MCU Spider-Man director

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

Destiny 2 Guide: best crafted perks for The Enigma Legendary glaive

By Jacob VanderVat

The Iron Oath beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

By Jeffrey Parkin

Elden Ring dragons are way cooler through a kid’s eyes

By Ana Diaz

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon