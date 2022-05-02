 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Coke’s new ‘pixel-flavored soda’ goes on sale today

New, 10 comments

The metaverse’s first Coke product comes to life

By Ryan Gilliam
Image: Coca-Cola

The metaverse strikes again. Coke is releasing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, a new limited-edition “pixel-flavored soda” that was “born in the metaverse,” for sale on Monday, May 2. Coca-Cola will start sales of Byte at 12 p.m. EDT through its Creations website, and says that less than 25,000 twin packs will be made available.

The soda maker says Byte features “an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible,” should you miss out on the sale and need to imagine what that flavor is like. (Some more help there: “The drink’s bright, upfront taste is reminiscent of powering up a game, and its refreshing finish makes for a perfect gaming companion,” Coke says.)

Byte originally debuted in Fortnite last month and was sold in limited amounts in Latin America. Coke plans to do another collaboration through Coca-Cola Creations with Marshmello, the musician who is also a very big deal in Fortnite.

In addition to just being a new flavor of soda to try and collect, Coca-Cola has whipped up “a suite of immersive digital experiences” for the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte. That includes an original augmented reality game and Pixel Point, an island created in Fortnite Creative that was designed by Coca-Cola and “lifestyle and gaming organization” PWR. At Pixel Point, Fortnite players can rub elbows with the new soda and play four minigames.

This is the second Coke Creation flavor so far, with Coca-Cola Starlight, a space-flavored soda, hitting the market earlier this year.

