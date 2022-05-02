Don’t Worry Darling stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as a married couple with dark secrets

The first trailer Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling is a slow burn thriller — with some beautiful people getting down and dirty.

Florence Pugh stars as Alice, a young housewife in the 1950s, who lives in an idyllic community along with her husband Jack (Harry Styles). While everything appears blissful, Alice begins to question where it is the men go off to during the day. None of the other women in the community seem to know, and soon it becomes clear that something is amiss. Also Alice and Jack keep getting it on while laying upon various surfaces. Good for them!

It’s a bit Stepford Wives, a bit Truman Show, and a weird splash of Mad Max as Alice drives her convertible along the endless swath of desert.

Don’t Worry Darling also stars Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) as the charismatic community leader, and Olivia Wilde (House), Gemma Chan (Eternals), and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard) as other housewives. The movie comes out on Sept. 23 and will hit HBO Max 45 days after theatrical release.