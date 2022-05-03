 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hit survival horror board game Nemesis Lockdown arrives on Steam this month

The early access version, including solo and multiplayer, goes live on May 31

By Charlie Hall

The Nemesis series of survival horror board games is being adapted to the PC. Developer Awaken Realms made the announcement Tuesday morning in a news release. Titled Nemesis Lockdown, the PC game boasts both a solo and a multiplayer game mode. It’s expected to launch into early access on Steam starting May 31.

Nemesis is a semi-cooperative board game heavily inspired by the Alien movie franchise. Players are each dealt private objectives, which may include betraying the other players at the table. Its solid mechanics and gorgeous miniatures have helped it to earn a solid reputation among fans of hobby board games. The project was originally funded on Kickstarter, and brought in more than £3 million in 2018. Its sequel, Nemesis Lockdown, did even better with nearly £5.2 million in 2020.

This digital adaptation is designed by Interstudio, the company behind the companion app for the original Nemesis board game.

