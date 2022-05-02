Sykkuno is the latest Twitch streamer to move to YouTube for an exclusive deal. In his announcement video, Sykkuno recounts his gaming journey, starting off in a shed in his parents backyard, and eventually garnering the huge following he has now.

“I started off playing League, and then Minecraft, Valorant, Among Us, GTA,” says Sykkuno in the video. “I met some cool people and made some really good friends. And, I met all of you guys.”

At one point in the video, fellow streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter — also a YouTube exclusive streamer and one of Sykkuno’s housemates— asks him if he’s ready to go. Then, he announces that he’s doing what he’s always done, just in a new place: YouTube.

Sykkuno will join a host of other streamers who also signed also signed exclusive YouTube deals, such as Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar.

Sykkuno’s channels rocketed to popularity during the height of the Among Us craze in 2020, where he played with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He has since pivoted his content to Grand Theft Auto role-play, and was nominated for Best GTA Role-play Streamer and Streamer of the Year at the 2022 The Streamer Awards.