Netflix is reviving Iron Chef, with Alton Brown returning as host

One of reality TV’s best culinary competitions is coming back. Netflix is reviving Iron Chef, and bringing back its American host, Alton Brown, the streamer announced on Monday. The series will also bring back Mark Dacascos who played “The Chairman” during the show’s original run, and add Top Chef winner Kristen Kish as a host. The new series will be called Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and will premiere on Netflix June 15.

The new Iron Chef series will be a reimagining of the competition. Here’s Netflix’s official description of the series:

Challenger chefs go head-to-head against culinary icons in an epic battle royale for the chance to become the Iron Legend. Follow the exciting cooking combat along with Alton Brown, Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos this summer. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend premieres on June 15.

Iron Chef was originally a Japanese television series before it was adapted into Iron Chef America, which ran for 13 seasons on Food Network. The series pit challenger chefs against established pros in cooking challenges that often focused on a specific ingredient. The show also had several spinoff series, including themed specials, regional competitions for the United Kingdom and Canada, and various other iterations. The original version of Iron Chef American was also hosted by Alton Brown and Mark Dacascos’ Chairman character, as well as Kevin Brauch, who it seems Kish will take over for.