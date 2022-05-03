Shadow the Hedgehog went to Claire’s and inspired a new meme trend

Shadow is the brooding anti-hero of the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Created in a lab, the poor guy is just trying to understand his place in the world. Maybe some fresh accessories would help? This idea charmed a lot of fans after a meme of Shadow entering a Claire’s went viral — inspiring a trend where fans draw Sonic characters doing some big-box store shopping of their own.

The format generally works along these lines: Fans draw a Sonic character entering a chain store and place that illustration over a photo of the actual establishment. The trend was started by digital artist Amasc0met when they tweeted the image on April 29. Since then, people have remixed the meme with different Sonic characters, like Knuckles and Tails, going to mall stores and emerging with new accessories.

Shadow the hedgehog walking into claire’s pic.twitter.com/Y8TQlGTVrd — ama KH4 ❤️ (@Amasc0met) April 29, 2022

“Nothing specific inspired the art, I simply just wanted to draw him going to Claire’s,” Amasc0met said to Polygon via Twitter. “It was a self indulgent silly little thing.” After it took off, they redrew the meme with Shadow exiting wearing a rainbow plastic bracelet along with a heart shaped shades. (But did he get his ears pierced? Maybe next time.)

Update: shadow the hedgehog has emerged from the claire’s pic.twitter.com/bzqBhy09wa — ama KH4 ❤️ (@Amasc0met) April 30, 2022

The meme has inspired dozens of spinoffs. Here’s Sonic running (not walking!) into the clothing store Hot Topic.

Sonic the hedgehog walking into hot topic pic.twitter.com/CLnnW9VyXL — Cherri (@CherriFireLive) May 1, 2022

Here he is emerging from the store. It looks like he’s changed into some Vans, got some striped fingerless gloves over his normal gloves, and painted the eyeliner on thick. He would make any scene kid jealous!

Update: sonic the hedgehog returns an hour later from hot topic pic.twitter.com/mqRfyjwdD5 — Cherri (@CherriFireLive) May 1, 2022

Here, Rouge the Bat ponders some jewelry at Kay Jewelers, but then steals some in a hurry.

Rouge The Bat flying into Kay Jewelers pic.twitter.com/lhzHm7t6XO — Skɣ ☁️ @ working (@Skyroara) May 1, 2022

Knuckles shares his secret to his finesse: Bath & Body Works.

Knuckles the echidna walks into Bath & Body Works pic.twitter.com/31eFaczjBi — Rev (@Revancyy) May 1, 2022

Update: Hours later... Knuckles the echidna has emerged out of the Bath & Body Works. pic.twitter.com/8oXAkp1ZFD — Rev (@Revancyy) May 1, 2022

Dr. Starline takes a little “me time” and shops at the Sanrio store. They’re a competitor, but that’s fine!

Tails looks absolutely precious holding his Build-A-Bear stuffed Sonic and Knuckles. (Which are real stuffed animals, at the moment, in case you were wondering.)

you'll never guess what he found - pic.twitter.com/GnBvs1x9UD — rye (@tlaizs) May 1, 2022

Cream the Rabbit also looks absolutely adorable with her Justice haul.

update: they got knock off converse, a tie-dye shirt, and a lisa frank journal pic.twitter.com/eRNQus0HCK — Mike✨ (@smidg3n) May 1, 2022

Here, Blaze the Cat goes to a Blaze Pizza with Silver. Is it a date?

Silver & Blaze visits the CityWalk pic.twitter.com/TQhrugPLyW — ☀️ GABS SAM ☀️ (@giugabs) May 1, 2022

There are too many to describe each individually, so here’s a running list of some of the other cute ones we found on Twitter.

Cream the Rabbit walks into a Toys R Us pic.twitter.com/KWdYWD4aI0 — Violet (@VioletMadness7) May 1, 2022

metel sonic goes to mcdonals



he is very hapy pic.twitter.com/MPMDaRa22e — 1337 / Comms (0/5) Currently Closed (@LazerPotaters) May 1, 2022

jet the hawk walking into a zumiez pic.twitter.com/Qr5AgExkqg — zoe ✦ gods favorite little creacher (@strawbsundays) May 2, 2022

Spotted Tails going into GameStop pic.twitter.com/Kgze02AMdF — LarieDale (@LarieDale) May 1, 2022

Amy Rose walking into Justice pic.twitter.com/sG63ceiumn — KIKI NENE HIATUS arc (@Parasol0fDreams) May 1, 2022

The concept clearly charmed many online, and also gave them an opportunity to make some cute fan art. It’s possible that Sonic is just top of mind since the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie was released. Amasc0met told Polygon they didn’t expect so many people to hop on the trend. “I still don’t quite understand how or why. I never in my wildest dreams could’ve predicted the outcome but I’m glad it happened lol.”