Lightsabers return to Fortnite just in time for May 4

Just in time for May the Fourth, lightsabers and other Star Wars items are returning to Fortnite. From now until May 17, various Star Wars items from years past will be available in the game — with some outfits back in the shop, as well.

There are four lightsabers available to find throughout the Fortnite world: Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s blue lightsaber (just in time for the Disney Plus show premiering later this month). Additionally, the E-11 Blaster Rifle will also be in the game. All the Star Wars weapons can be used in the game like regular Fortnite weapons.

The returning outfits include an Imperial Stormtrooper, Kylo Ren, Zorii Bliss, Finn, Rey, a Sith Trooper, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Krrsantan. If your favorite Star Wars Fortnite outfit is missing (like the Mandalorian’s armor), then it was probably a previous Battle Pass item — those won’t be coming back just yet.

In addition to all the sweet weapons and new garb, there will also be various Star Wars-related quests active till May 15. Completing five of those will earn you a special Empire Banner. For more details, check out the Fortnite blog.