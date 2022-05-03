Blizzard reveals Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a new Warcraft mobile game

Warcraft is going mobile with Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Blizzard Entertainment announced Tuesday. The game, a fast-paced, free-to-play mobile action strategy game built for Android and iOS devices, will be released later this year.

In Warcraft Arclight Rumble, players will battle with collectible Warcraft Minis, according to the game’s Google Play Store description and its official website. The Warcraft mobile game will feature a “massive single-player campaign” across 70 missions and head-to-head PvP battles, Blizzard says. Multiple modes, including Conquest, Dungeons, Raids, and Co-Op, are promised on the game’s website.

Players will take control of an army of minis designed to look like tabletop miniatures, including hero characters like Jaina Proudmoore and Grommash Hellscream. Blizzard promises over 65 Warcraft minis and characters from five playable families: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead, and Blackrock. Players will be able to level up their heroes and unlock special abilities, and they’ll be able to take part in weekly and monthly challenges in Warcraft Arclight Rumble, Blizzard says.

A peek at Warcraft Arclight Rumble gameplay is in the video below.

Interested players can pre-register for Warcraft Arclight Rumble through the game’s website and Battle.net.

Prior to the announcement of Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the only mobile presence for Warcraft, a franchise more than 25 years old, has been in Hearthstone. That free-to-play game arrived on iOS devices in April 2014, and for Android devices at the end of that year. But Hearthstone is a card-collection game, altogether different from the action-RPG experience of World of Warcraft or the real-time strategy of the first three Warcraft titles.